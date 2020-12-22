New York accepting applications to Summer School of the Arts

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The State of New York is encouraging high schoolers to apply for its upcoming New York State Summer School of the Arts (NYSSSA).

According to the State Education Department, the elite program will be held fully online, and will also waive tuition for its 50th year. Free tuition to the four-week program for eighth through twelfth graders allows the program to include students from lower-income backgrounds.

“We are able to open NYSSA to even more students by increasing access through our virtual platform,” Board of Regents Vice Chancellor T. Andrew Brown said. “I urge parents and students to take advantage of this phenomenal opportunity to connect with and learn from accomplished artists.”

“Considerable distance and financial barriers have been eliminated in converting to an all-virtual format,” Dr. Betty A. Rosa, Interim Commissioner of the Education Department. “Seize this opportunity to experience world-class mentoring and interaction with our instructors and artists.”

The programs NYSSSA’s seven schools—Theater, Ballet, Modern Dance, Orchestral Studies, Choral and Vocal Studies, Visual Arts, and Media Arts—offer highly competitive training to promising visual and performing artists. Applications are now being accepted, with auditions and portfolio reviews taking place online in January and February.

NYSSSA gives over 400 New York students the opportunity to work and interact with internationally acclaimed artists and performing arts companies. The aim of the program is fostering artistic ability among the gifted regardless of any race, color, religion, gender, gender expression, or economic status.