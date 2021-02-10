Video shows woman who pushed another woman onto subway tracks, police say

Still image from surveillance video of a woman police believe shoved another woman onto subway tracks at a Bronx station on Tuesday morning, Feb. 9, 2021, in an apparently random attack. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — The NYPD released new video late Tuesday night of a woman accused of shoving another woman onto subway tracks at a Crotona Park East station in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving the station and inside a nearby bodega shortly after the incident, police said. Authorities released the videos in hopes the public could help identify the woman.

Know her? New video of woman accused of shoving another woman onto the tracks at a Bronx subway station Tuesday morning in a random attack, police said.



The 54-year-old victim was on the northbound platform of the 174th Street station, along the No. 2 and No. 5 lines, around 8 a.m. when she was approached by the unknown woman, according to officials.

The woman then pushed the victim onto the tracks and fled the station, police said. Authorities said the incident appeared to be random and there was no dispute before the woman was shoved. The victim was helped up onto the platform by a good Samaritan and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment. Police said Tuesday that she was “stable” but details on her condition or possible injuries were not known Wednesday morning.

Authorities described the suspect as a woman in her 20s who was last seen wearing yellow pants and a black coat. After the attack, NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg called for more action from city officials.

“How many more times can we say this? While we appreciate the partnership of the NYPD and our own police, these kinds of unprovoked attacks tend to have mental illness as the root cause,” she said. “The City simply has to do more—and quickly.”