New vaccine initiative gives 12- to 17-year-olds a chance to win full SUNY or CUNY scholarship

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State launched a new incentive to encourage young New Yorkers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Participants in the ‘Get a Shot to Make Your Future’ campaign can enter into a random prize drawing and potentially receive a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college beginning May 27. The full scholarship to any public college or university includes tuition, and room and board.

There will be a random drawing and 50 winners will be selected. Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.

“Vaccination rates across the state are beginning to slow and our greatest need is with young New Yorkers who make up a large percent of positive cases and have the lowest vaccination percentage in the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “To better reach this population and defeat COVID once and for all we need to get creative in our efforts. We’re offering all 12- to 17-year-olds a potentially life-changing opportunity.”

The winners will receive up to four years of full-time undergraduate study or five years in an approved five-year bachelor’s degree program which includes the following components:

Tuition: An amount equal to tuition at the State or City University of New York’s in-state tuition.

An amount equal to tuition at the State or City University of New York’s in-state tuition. Non-tuition Costs: Room and board and allowances for books, supplies and transportation up to the average cost at SUNY colleges.

Room and board and allowances for books, supplies and transportation up to the average cost at SUNY colleges. Residence: Students living on campus will receive a higher room and board allowance than commuter students. If housing is not available for students on campus, they will receive the same allowance as students living on campus.

The New York State Department of Health and New York State Higher Education Services Corporation will verify the vaccination status of winners.



On May 12, Governor Cuomo accepted the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force’s recommendation to immediately authorize the usage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds. All 12- to 17-year-olds who have been vaccinated are eligible for the incentive no matter when they received the vaccine.