New travel guidelines issued ahead of holiday season

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New guidelines for out-of-state travelers coming into New York go into effect Wednesday.

“I think [Governor Cuomo] should have given us a little more warning than telling us on Saturday afternoon, and then have it go into effect on Wednesday,” said traveler Russ Skellie.

Travelers can test out of the existing 14-day quarantine under the new guidelines.

“I was planning on a 14-day quarantine, but if I can get out of it 10 days early…,” Skellie said.

To do so, travelers must have a COVID test three days before their departure from the state of origin. Travelers must still quarantine for three days once they’ve arrived in New York. On the fourth day, if a person has a COVID-negative test, they can exit quarantine early.

“It’s a semi-inconvenience, but life is. You know, when you travel for a living in the middle of a pandemic you have to be flexible,” Skellie said.

“If [travelers] are running up to the county run sites, that’s my bill,” said Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said tax payers ultimately foot the bill when travelers visit county run testing sites.

“How is that fair to any county, whether it’s this one, or any other one? People come into the state, and now we’re footing the bill for that,” McLaughlin said.

Those exempt from the guidelines include travelers from bordering states and essential workers. New York also exempts people who have traveled out-of-state for less than 24 hours.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES