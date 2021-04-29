New tool allows NYers to evaluate their risks associated with COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greg Olsen, Director of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA), is encouraging all New Yorkers to take the CV19 CheckUp. The new feature is a free, anonymous, personalized, online tool that evaluates a person’s risks associated with COVID-19 based on their circumstances. The CV19 CheckUp provides recommendations and resources to help reduce an individual’s pandemic risks.

CV19 CheckUp uses artificial intelligence to analyze data provided by each person who completes the online questionnaire. It is designed for those who are considered high risk, including older adults, those who are low income, members of ethnic and racial minority groups, and the LGBTQ community. NYSOFA says the online tool is driven by science and medicine, and uses data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

At the end of the questionnaire, CV19 CheckUp immediately delivers a personalized report, presenting options for reducing risk and enhancing quality of life during the pandemic.

NYSOFA says the results they already have from the CV19 CheckUp show that most adults (77%) underestimate the lethal threat risk they pose to older adults, and half of them underestimate the risk to themselves of contracting COVID-19. However, the CheckUp revealed that after learning about the risks to themselves and their loved ones, more than half (58%) of respondents say they would change their behaviors accordingly.

Through the CV19 CheckUp, governments and health organizations receive data facilitating the development of methods to help target high risk populations. The findings may be used to gain insights on: