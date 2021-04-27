New toll rates for Hudson Valley bridges effective May 1

HIGHLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Bridge Authority (NYSBA) is reminding Hudson Valley drivers of new toll rates set to take effect at midnight on May 1. Tolls are collected while traveling eastbound on the Authority’s five toll crossings: the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, and Rip Van Winkle Bridges.

The following rates will be effective from May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022:

Vehicle Description E-Z Pass Cash Class 1 (Cars, Pick-ups & Motorcycles)

2 axles, Less than 7’6″ height $1.45 $1.75 Commuter Plan

(Passenger vehicles only, minimum of 17 trips each month) $1.20 N/A Class 2

2 axles, more than 7’6″ height $5.30 $6.00 Commercial Vehicles 2 axles $5.30 $6.00 3 axles $7.95 $9.00 4 axles $10.60 $12.00 5 axles $13.25 $15.00 6 axles $15.90 $18.00 Other Extra axle (w/class 1) $1.10 $1.25 Extra axle (w/classes 2-6) $2.65 $3.00 New York State Bridge Authority

The new rates are the second part of a four-year, phased-in toll revision. Starting in 2020, the Bridge Authority began an incremental increase in toll rates on May 1 of each year, with the final phase set to take effect on May 1, 2023. Passenger cars with E-ZPass, which make up the majority of customers, will see an increase of $0.10 each year during the toll revision. The new toll rate schedule was set in early 2020 after a lengthy public review and regulatory process.

The Authority receives no funding through state or federal tax dollars, with approximately 97% of its revenue coming through tolls. Tolls are reinvested back into different projects. Most notable among these projects is the replacement of the deck on the north span (carrying westbound traffic) of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, which is currently underway and expected to be substantially complete by fall 2022.

The Bridge Authority continues to encourage the traveling public to sign up for E-ZPass to take advantage of convenience and cost savings. Those who utilize E-ZPass are able to take advantage of lower toll rates than cash customers, as well as less time and engine idling at toll booths.