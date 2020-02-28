New tech helps 911 centers trace cell phone calls

CANADAIGUA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New technology is on the way that could mean the difference between life and death.

It’s called Rapid SOS, and it’s being used in the Ontario County 911 center in Canadaigua. The call center can now find victims similar to how pizza places find customer using various apps on their smart phone.

There’s no app in this case, but the upgrade can get a precise location allowing first responders to get to the scene of an emergency quicker. Officials there said it’s important to keep up with the devices people are using.

“We are trying to keep up with the technology because it changes every day. Land line phones are going away. It was real easy to find them. It’s now getting easier to find the wireless devices.”

Rapid SOS is being rolled out at 911 centers across the nation. No word on when it will be in the Capital Region.

