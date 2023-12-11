ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The State of New York is establishing a 15-member New York Asian American and Pacific Islander commission expected to begin work in the first half of 2024. The development comes after Governor Kathy Hochul signed S1051A into law in late November.

Senator Jeremy Cooney, SD-56, who sponsored the bill released the following statement: “The AAPI community is not the first one to come to mind when we think of underserved populations. But the truth is, it’s not just the fastest-growing ethnic group overall, it’s also the fastest-growing population living in poverty. Diverse cultures come with unique needs; the commission will help the state make informed decisions on how to support this growing community.”

The AAPI Commission will focus on developing policies to improve the economic and social well-being of the growing community and connect them to necessary resources. Another goal is to provide public education on AAPI issues and culture.

“I am proud that this year we invested record numbers in anti-hate and discrimination initiatives, supporting small businesses and education throughout historically underserved and economically excluded areas, and bringing greater visibility to the culture, tradition, and legacies within AAPI communities,” said NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “This new law will allow us to identify better and address the needs of the AAPI community members that have made New York home.”