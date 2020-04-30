BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new sentencing date has been set for Keith Raniere, the convicted leader of the sex cult NXIVM.
Raniere’s sentencing will take place on June 23 at federal court in Brooklyn, but due to the coronavirus, it will be a virtual hearing.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Bethlehem Class of 2020 asks for blood donations amid pandemic
- New sentencing date set for NXIVM leader
- VIDEO: Pittsfield 8-year-old walks after recovering from brain surgery
- Watch Live: Will you see a meat shortage at the store? What lawmakers are doing to spike supply
- Local teacher brings the classroom to the driveway for student struggling with distance learning