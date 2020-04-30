New sentencing date set for NXIVM leader

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new sentencing date has been set for Keith Raniere, the convicted leader of the sex cult NXIVM.

Raniere’s sentencing will take place on June 23 at federal court in Brooklyn, but due to the coronavirus, it will be a virtual hearing.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES