New sentencing date set for NXIVM leader

New York News
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new sentencing date has been set for Keith Raniere, the convicted leader of the sex cult NXIVM.

Raniere’s sentencing will take place on June 23 at federal court in Brooklyn, but due to the coronavirus, it will be a virtual hearing.

