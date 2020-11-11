New restrictions issued for restaurants, gyms, private gatherings in micro-clusters

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued new restrictions in the state as the positive infection remains over 2% and continues to rise.

As of Friday, gyms and establishments regulated by the State Liquor Authority that have a liquor license must close by 10 p.m. This includes bowling alleys that serve alcohol. Restaurants can offer curbside food pickup after 10 p.m.

Cuomo also issued a restriction on the number of people allowed gather at a private residence. No more than 10 people will be allowed at a private household, unless the household is more than 10 people.

These new statewide rules will take effect Friday, 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

Cuomo issued these restrictions because the gathering associated with all of these activities has shown to be what is called “super spreader” events. There has been a rise in positive COVID-19 cases following Halloween parties that happened.