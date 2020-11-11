New restrictions issued for restaurants, gyms, private gatherings in micro-clusters

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued new restrictions in the state as the positive infection remains over 2% and continues to rise.

As of Friday, gyms and establishments regulated by the State Liquor Authority that have a liquor license must close by 10 p.m. This includes bowling alleys that serve alcohol. Restaurants can offer curbside food pickup after 10 p.m.

Cuomo also issued a restriction on the number of people allowed gather at a private residence. No more than 10 people will be allowed at a private household, unless the household is more than 10 people.

Cuomo issued these restrictions because the gathering associated with all of these activities has shown to be what is called “super spreader” events. There has been a rise in positive COVID-19 cases following Halloween parties that happened.

