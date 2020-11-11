New restrictions issued for restaurants, gyms, private gatherings in micro-clusters

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued new restrictions in the state as the positive infection remains over 2% and continues to rise.
As of Friday, gyms and establishments regulated by the State Liquor Authority that have a liquor license must close by 10 p.m. This includes bowling alleys that serve alcohol. Restaurants can offer curbside food pickup after 10 p.m.
Cuomo also issued a restriction on the number of people allowed gather at a private residence. No more than 10 people will be allowed at a private household, unless the household is more than 10 people.
Cuomo issued these restrictions because the gathering associated with all of these activities has shown to be what is called “super spreader” events. There has been a rise in positive COVID-19 cases following Halloween parties that happened.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- State Education Debarment plans virtual meetings to discuss changes to non-public schooling
- Albany Law School professor: legal challenges from Trump administration won’t change election results
- Glens Falls Hospital to reduce visitation in some areas as coronavirus cases rise
- Author Alan Shayne holds virtual book event at University Club of Albany
- Report: Arrests made in Juarez TV journalist murder case