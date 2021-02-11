New report reveals massive cover-up in New York nursing home scandal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) — According to a report released by the New York Post Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers during a phone call for allegedly withholding the state’s nursing home death toll from COVID-19.

The report claims Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said they “froze” out of fear that the true numbers would be “used against them” by federal prosecutors.

“Basically, we froze,” DeRosa told lawmakers on the call. “Because then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying was going to be used against us, while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation.”

Several Capital Region lawmakers responded Thursday night after the report was published.

My statement on bombshell @nypost article about Cuomo nursing home cover-up. pic.twitter.com/5H4FTrMVt2 — Senator Jim Tedisco (@JamesTedisco) February 12, 2021

The truth is finally coming out — it always does — about the continued Cuomo coverup of more than 15,000 tragic deaths in our nursing homes because of his deadly mandate that they accept COVID-19 positive patients. A complete betrayal of the public trust.https://t.co/SPNbfXqcY7 — Senator Daphne Jordan (@NYSenatorJordan) February 12, 2021

How many NYS Legislators will finally realize I’ve been right all along and join me in calling for ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ and most of his crime family of an administration to resign? Enough is enough.

https://t.co/SdObeP89DF — Steve McLaughlin (@SteveMcNY) February 12, 2021

The Cuomo Administration has been under fire for several months about its handling of nursing homes and the coronavirus pandemic. A January report by the New York Attorney General’s Office found the New York State Department of Health may have undercounted the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50%.

Lawmakers and advocates have called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to release detailed information on nursing home deaths. The DOH finally did so Wednesday night after the New York Supreme Court ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by The Empire Center for Public Policy that their FOIL request for detailed information be honored.

The organization compiled the information and created a spreadsheet that outlines nursing home deaths by facility, county, date of death, and whether the death was in-facility or out-of-facility death, and COVID confirmed or COVID presumed.

However, they said the information is still incomplete and falls short of the court order. They said in-part:

The release came six months after the FOIL request was submitted, five months after we and the Government Justice Center filed suit, and one week after a court found that the department had violated FOIL and ordered it to release what were clearly public records. Still, the department’s response falls short of what was requested—and therefore what Justice Kimberly O’Connor ordered. First, the records do not fully account for the deaths of some 600 residents that occurred outside of the long-term care facilities, most often in hospitals, in which the COVID-19 diagnosis was presumed rather than confirmed. The department provided a summary of those deaths, but not their dates. The department has been reporting presumed deaths inside the facilities since early May. Withholding this data appears to be a violation of Justice Kimberly O’Connor’s court order, and we will attempt to address this first with DOH. Second, the department provided the data in a password-protection spreadsheet when we had specifically requested otherwise. This was a relatively minor inconvenience, but violates the spirit if not the letter of the Freedom of Information Law. Between last week’s court order and tonight’s formal response, the department posted new death totals for each facility, including hospital deaths that had previously been omitted. Those revelations increased the known death toll from about 9,000 to almost 15,000—making clear that the pandemic’s toll on long-term care residents was much worse than the Cuomo administration previously portrayed it to be. EMPIRE CENTER FOR PUBLIC POLICY

In response to the NY Post’s report, top Cuomo aide Rich Azzopardi released his statement to the criticism the administration has received on Twitter.