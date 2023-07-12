ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new poll from Siena College Research Institute (SCRI) shows that a majority of New Yorkers are concerned that they may be a victim of a crime. According to the latest report, 61% of New Yorkers are either very or somewhat concerned about being a victim.

The report also says that 51% of residents have been concerned for themselves or their family’s safety when out in public. Siena College also says that 9% of New Yorkers have been physically assaulted while another nine percent have been the victim of a burglary.

In terms of residents preparing to protect themselves from possible crime, the report says that 40% of New Yorkers have spent $100 or more on services that make them feel safe—12% have spent over $500, a third bought security devices, one out of every six New Yorkers took self-defense classes, and 12% bought a firearm for defense.

“Crime and the threat of crime is on the minds of many of us as we simply go through our everyday lives,” said SCRI Director Don Levy. “Most say that they are no more worried than ever but over 40% say it’s the worst its ever been.”

In terms of witnessing a crime, 40% of New Yorkers have witnessed violent or threatening behavior in public. Forty-one percent said they have never been this worried about their safety and 58% say they are no more worried about being a victim than they have been in the past.

“But more worrisome is that a majority of New Yorkers say that they are concerned about their or their family’s safety when thinking about being in public places, the places we all go, including schools, stores or religious institutions,” Levy said.