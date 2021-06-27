The monument will consist of a circular display of 19 maple trees, representing the 19 groups of essential workers, according to the governor. An eternal flame will sit at the center of the circle, honoring the memory of all who gave their lives to protect and serve during the pandemic.

The location was chosen by a commission of labor leaders representing all essential workers, Cuomo said. The location of the monument will also be renamed “Essential Workers’ Park.”

“It will have an atmosphere of peace and contemplation, where people can come and remember those who were lost,” Cuomo said.