New legislation introduced on criminal justice reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new bipartisan bill on criminal justice reform is designed to give power back to the judges.

It is in response to New York State’s controversial bail reform law that’s set to go into effect on January 1.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and Sen. Jim Tedisco said they believe their needs to be reform but not the way the law is written.

At issue is cashless bail, which has received little support from district attorneys and police. Their new bill would provide greater discretion for judges to help ensure public safety.

“Look at past convictions and arrest records. If there are violent felons involved and violent felony arrests—- felony arrests are the most serious of crimes,” Tedisco said. “We think they should have the opportunity for discretion.”

However, not all New Yorkers think the new law needs to be amended.

“What this new law has done is create changes that are long overdue,” Schenectady resident Jamaica Miles said.

Tedisco and Santabarbara said 30 other local elected officials in both parties are in support of amending the law. Tedisco said he is also in favor of delaying the law for a year until more research can be done.