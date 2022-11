ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With gas prices remaining high, state leaders and environmental advocates are continuing to encourage drivers to switch to electric vehicles.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Tuesday that requires homeowners associations to allow homeowners to install car charging stations on private property.

New York state is trying to have all new cars be zero emission vehicles by 2035, but critics said more needs to be done to improve the availability of charging stations.