New Jersey and Connecticut qualify for tri-state travel advisory

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Tuesday, two more states were added to New York’s travel advisory list, meaning people who are coming to New York from those areas on the list should self-quarantine for 14 days. There are 40 territories on the official, with three other states technically qualifying.

Maryland and Arizona were added to the list, and no states or areas were removed. While New York’s neighboring states of Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania meet the criteria for the travel advisory, given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between them, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable.

The “Tri-State” travel advisory was initially formed by the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut working with Cuomo. Now, New York is highly discouraging all non-essential travel to and from these states while they meet the travel advisory criteria.

“We are now in a situation where 43 states meet the criteria for our travel advisory. This is really a bizarre outcome, considering New York once had the highest infection rate,” Cuomo said. “There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we’re fighting this public health pandemic we’re also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided.”

Full list:

  • Alaska 
  • Alabama 
  • Arkansas 
  • Arizona 
  • Colorado 
  • Delaware 
  • Florida 
  • Georgia 
  • Guam 
  • Iowa 
  • Idaho 
  • Illinois 
  • Indiana 
  • Kansas 
  • Kentucky 
  • Louisiana 
  • Maryland 
  • Michigan 
  • Minnesota 
  • Missouri 
  • Mississippi 
  • Montana 
  • North Carolina 
  • North Dakota 
  • Nebraska 
  • New Mexico 
  • Nevada 
  • Ohio 
  • Oklahoma 
  • Puerto Rico 
  • Rhode Island 
  • South Carolina 
  • South Dakota 
  • Tennessee 
  • Texas 
  • Utah 
  • Virginia 
  • Wisconsin 
  • West Virginia 
  • Wyoming 

