New executive order allows ‘non-essential gatherings’ in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a new executive order Friday night allowing “non-essential” gatherings of up to 10 people.

The Governor dropped the state ban on gatherings of any size. Now, up to 10 people are allowed to be together as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

The order is one of the biggest steps the state has taken to loosen rules that were adopted in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

