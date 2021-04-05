New campaign launching to promote fair housing protections in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Division of Human Rights (DHR) announced on Friday the launch of a statewide public awareness campaign for Fair Housing Month. The campaign will attempt to make sure that all New Yorkers are aware of the state’s anti-discrimination protections for housing.

The campaign, which begins April 5 to commemorate the passage of the Fair Housing Act in April 1968, will include social media advertising, internet display advertising, informational materials and videos. In addition to the digital advertisements and materials, which are funded in part by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, there will also be a series of regional virtual events focused on:

Sources of income discrimination

The State Human Rights Law’s newest protections against housing discrimination, which prohibits landlords from automatically rejecting housing applicants based on lawful sources of income, like Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers

Social Security Disability

Veterans’ benefits and other government subsidies

“The Division of Human Rights is committed to eradicating housing discrimination,” said Division of Human Rights Interim Commissioner Johnathan J. Smith. “This campaign is an important effort in educating New Yorkers about their rights and making sure they know what to do if they are a victim of housing discrimination.”

Registration for all of these events is open on the Division’s website.