New book looks at the pandemic through a child’s eyes

NEW YORK (PIX11) — At New York City’s public schools, the first week of school is in the rearview mirror and the second week is kicking off. Students are trying to get back in the groove after 18 months of remote learning.

Being back in the classroom may come with mixed feelings for young people as they navigate the post-pandemic life. One writer, C.J. Farley, captured those feelings in his new book “Zero O’Clock,” which looks at the anxiety and challenges that the youth have endured due to COVID.