New Amazon distribution center coming to Western NY

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People living in Western New York are welcoming a new Amazon distribution center that’s expected to bring in hundreds of jobs.

The new delivery station is going up in Tonawanda, which is near Buffalo. The company said it will help speed up deliveries for customers in Erie County.

Construction is already underway at a 200-acre business park.

Meanwhile, in Schodack, similar plans to construct a distribution center have not gone over as well. The project has been getting push back from homeowners frustrated with $13 million in subsidies the company would get for the project.

Local unions are also frustrated that local workers aren’t being used.