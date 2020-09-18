Nearly 300 layoffs for Rochester Dave & Buster’s after COVID closure; 90 at Crossgates

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 300 employees will be laid off at Dave & Busters in Rochester following COVID-19 closures, according to the New York State Department of Labor. At the Crossgates Mall, 90 will be out of work.

WARN notices for Rochester and Albany describe the job losses. In Rochester and Albany, 386 people who were temporarily laid off in March due to COVID-19 will be permanently laid off from the chain in December.

“Temporary layoffs that began on 3/16/2020 – 3/18/2020 will become permanent effective 12/8/2020 or during the 14-day period thereafter.”

