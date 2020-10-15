National Grid sees increasing number of 911 calls about their employees

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR) — National Grid is reporting a concerning trend this week. The utility company says a growing number of people are calling 911 and reporting National Grid employees who are out on service calls as “suspicious activity.”

National Grid says the reports are generally coming from their upstate service area and they say it appears employees of color are being targeted. 

In all of the “suspicious calls” to authorities, the company says the employees were driving a company-branded vehicle, wearing company-labeled clothing and PPE, and carrying a company-issued photo ID. 

Heads of the company call this trend troubling, saying their employees are out in the field every day, working to ensure a reliable energy system. They say the 911 calls are “unnecessarily” disruptive to both their work and the work of law enforcement.

