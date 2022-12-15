ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid has increased staffing and is pre-positioning crews across the Capital Region and the North Country as the company prepares for a severe winter storm with the potential for significant snowfall, ice accretion, and high winds beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Saturday afternoon. The company continues to closely monitor weather forecasts and has activated its comprehensive emergency response plan.

The plan includes:

Securing external resources and mobilizing crews in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.

Pre-staging crews and materials.

Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal, and emergency management officials to keep them updated on preparations and provide safety information.

Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email, texts, and on National Grid’s website to provide safety information and encourage them to be prepared.

Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration. Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger power crews and your neighbors.

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at (800) 642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm. Check on elderly family members, neighbors, and others who may need help during an outage.

Use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power. If you see downed power lines and wires, always assume that they are carrying live electricity. Never touch a person or an object that is in contact with a downed line, as electricity can pass through to you.

Remember that water can conduct electricity. If you see a line down in a puddle or flooded area, avoid contact with the water to prevent risk of shock.

Customers with active electricity accounts who text ‘REG’ to 64743 can have customized alerts sent to them via text, email, or phone call when an outage is detected at their properties. Customers can also text ‘OUT’ to 64743 to report an outage.

For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid’s Outage Central website. Customers who create an online profile can also sign up for email alerts. Customers can read the latest company news, check outage status, and report an outage using the National Grid app.