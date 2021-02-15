National Governors Association calls on President to coordinated with states for COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — if and when the shots need an update. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—On Monday, February 15, the National Governors Association, headed by New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, sent a letter to President Joe Biden. The letter called for enhanced reporting and coordination between state and federal governments.

The letter states that the governors have two immediate issues.

The first is that the American people understand the vaccine process. How vaccines are distributed and the effort, on state and federal levels, the governments are putting into the distribution effort. The letter also asks that due to the anxiety created by the demand and supply that the American people fully understand the vaccination process.

The second point is that the Governors believe the federal decision to use pharmacies and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) should be coordinated with state governments. The letter then goes on to state, “We understand the capacity of the individual entities (pharmacies), and we know the range of the individual entities throughput and their inventory.”