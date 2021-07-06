National fight against gun violence brewing in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A national fight against gun violence is brewing in the Capital Region as Governor Cuomo declared gun violence a “disaster emergency” on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen record violence. A lot of that violence has come through illegal guns, so it’s all about stopping that iron pipeline coming right up I-95,” said Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy.

Legislation Fahy’s sponsored in the Assembly is part of the governor’s rollout against gun violence. The bill could lead to gun manufactures being held legally liable for harm caused by their weapons.

“This gun liability legislation will play out in the courts. I think we’ll begin to see change rather soon because this will have national ramifications. It’s putting the gun industry on notice,” Fahy said.

The battle could go all the way to the Supreme Court. Fahy said she consulted with the New York State Attorney General’s Office and constitutional lawyers on the legislation.

The governor’s executive order also lists seven key areas including: treating gun violence as a public health emergency, targeting hotspots with the help of data and investing $76 million to create job opportunities and activities for youth.

Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford said he applauds the governor’s approach saying in part, “As police departments across the state strive to improve the quality of life in all neighborhoods, focusing on building safer communities is the cornerstone to improve that quality of life.”

While some support the governor’s move, the Assembly Minority Conference sent a statement out saying in part, “[The governor’s] announcement today ignores the reality that crime rates have spiked across the state in almost direct correlation with liberals’ consistent passage of pro-criminal policies that return violent offenders to the community and undermine the efforts of police to do their jobs.”

“To the naysayers. The governor was very good at pointing out that gun violence matters because where you see gun violence you see less population, you see less economic investment where people don’t feel safe, they don’t come into our cities,” Fahy responded.

Fahy disagrees with detractors with the retort that the ripple effect of gun violence touches several parts of communities.