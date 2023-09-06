ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is now available at major New York pharmacies such as Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, and Rite Aid. Narcan is a medication that can reverse the effects of a drug overdose from heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioids.

Narcan has been available for usage by non-medical personnel to prevent overdoses in New York State since 2006 and has been easier to obtain in New York State since August 2022 due to a statewide pharmacy standing order. According to the office of the Governor, over 35,000 naloxone administrations have been reported to the New York State Department of Health.

“The opioid and overdose epidemic has impacted far too many New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “Alongside harm reduction, preventive, and treatment support programs, the expanded availability of Narcan has saved lives throughout New York State, and over-the-counter accessibility will save even more. We will continue to focus State resources towards addressing the overdose epidemic effectively and compassionately.”

“We continue to see unprecedented numbers of overdose deaths throughout New York State and the rest of the country,” said Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) Commissioner. “We need to do everything we can to reverse this alarming trend. Naloxone has already prevented thousands of deaths across New York State and increased access to this safe and effective medication will help save even more lives. Greater availability of Naloxone is vital to our ongoing efforts to support those impacted by addiction.”