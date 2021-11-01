Mystery in the Mountains: How NYSP use fingerprints to gather clues

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WFFF) — Mystery in the Mountains usually looks at unsolved homicides and missing person cases, but what kind of tools do police use when investigating these cases?

Senior Investigator Brendan Frost, of the New York State Police Troop D Forensic Identification Unit, showed a few different ways to collect and process fingerprints from a crime scene.

“There are fingerprint processes whereby the fingerprints will fluoresce and that’s what we do in this dark room,” Frost said. “We use different colors of viewing goggles with different light sources and the fingerprints will fluoresce different colors based on the chemical or powder that we used.”

Fingerprints left behind at crime scenes can be key to investigators cracking the case. That’s why what they find is securely stored in the evidence locker for further testing and information.

If you are interested in learning more about forensics with New York State Police check out their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19