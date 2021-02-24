MyPayrollHR CEO sentencing pushed back

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The sentencing of former MyPayrollHR CEO Michael Mann has been pushed back to August. Mann pled guilty to 12 charges, including wire fraud, in August 2020.

He is now set to be sentenced at 11 a.m. on August 4, 2021.

Businesses across the country were left unable to pay their employees when one of Mann’s companies, Clifton Park-based MyPayroll HR, suddenly ceased operations in September 2019.

Mann was ordered to pay over $101,038,793.31 in restitution, and to forfeit assets including $14,522,474.90 already seized by the Government, 30,000 common shares of Pioneer Bancorp Inc. already seized by the Government, and a 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

In August 2020, the Justice Department said Mann will be sentenced to two years in prison on the aggravated identity theft conviction. He faces also faces maximum terms of three years for filing a false tax return, 20 years for wire fraud conspiracy, and 30 years for bank fraud.