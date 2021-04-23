MTA workers calling for more NYPD help in subways

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the span of 13 hours on Thursday, four attacks happened to transit workers around New York City. Two were spat upon, and someone threw something at a platform cleaner. In Harlem, someone kicked in the door of the subway conductor on a 1 train.

Robert Kelley is in the stations department and represents the Transport Workers Union Local 100 as a Vice President. “We are telling you this as people who work there every day, these are happening every day. We are spat on. They put their hands on us. We are threatened with needles. It runs rampant,” he said.

Interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg calls attacks unacceptable and reprehensible. “We’ve been talking about the need for more policing, I appreciate the NYPD and the MTA Police for everything that they’re doing, they’re good partners to us, we just need more help. We’ve talked over and over again about the mental health crisis that’s happening in this city. When you’ve got someone who’s beating in the door of a train operators cab at two o’clock in the morning, that’s the perfect example of the kind of mental health crisis we’ve got in the system right now, and we just need help and we need more resources,” Feinberg said.