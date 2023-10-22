NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men were hit and killed by a vehicle in Newfield on Friday night after one of them crashed his motorcycle and the other man stopped to help him.

According to the New York State Police Department, Patrick Robinson, 42, of Ithaca, and Mathew J. Poplawski, 34, of Schenectady, were hit by a vehicle on the 2500 block of Elmira Road (state Route 13) at about 9:35 p.m. on Oct. 20. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Robinson lost control of his motorcycle on the wet roads, and his motorcycle was lying down when Poplawski stopped to help him. While Poplawski was assisting Robinson, the men were hit by a vehicle that was being driven by a 57-year-old Illinois man.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the New York State Police Department, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Police have not publicly named the driver. The investigation into this crash is on-going at this time.