UPDATE 7-28-23 at 4:15 p.m. — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirms to NewsChannel 9 that the suspect is the mother of the three children, who died from a self-inflicted wound.

Correction (July 28, 1:11 p.m.): This article previously stated three sisters were stabbed. There were actually two sisters and a brother stabbed according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two teen sisters and a brother were taken to the hospital via ambulance after being stabbed by their mother this morning in the Town of Pompey.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said that after stabbing her three children, the mother shot and killed herself.

The call went out for the stabbing at Oran Delphi Road, between Number 2 Road and Hill Street, in Pompey.

Onondaga County Sheriff, Toby Shelley says that at least one of the teens went to the neighbors asking for help around 9:15 a.m., and the neighbor called 911.

Once the Sheriff’s Office arrived, Deputies along with Onondaga County’s SWAT Team, NYS Troopers, Manlius PD and Dewitt PD secured the area and through communication with the children they stated that the mother who stabbed them went back into the house.

“After a few hours of attempting to reach her, after many attempts to make contact with the female in the house SWAT member made entry to the residence and found a female dead of an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

A Drone Unit, Onondaga County’s helicopter, Air One and other agencies were called to the scene and police were there for two hours.

All three children are now in their fathers care.

This is still an open investigation.