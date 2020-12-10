More than 100 firefighters called to scene of house explosion in Gates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in Gates, after an explosion sent flames and debris into the sky Wednesday night.

Firefighters say it happened at 6:11 p.m. on Noel Drive off Lyell Road. More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” said Richard Pecorella, who lives nearby. “The whole house shook.”

In an 8 p.m. briefing, firefighters said no injuries had been reported yet, but they were still searching the debris field. It was not known at that time whether anyone was inside the home when it exploded.

In that same briefing, firefighters said the fire was under control, and utility companies had been contacted.

They say there is no threat to the public. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The explosion was captured on video by a neighbor’s Ring camera.

Watch the 8 p.m. briefing from firefighters:

“Probably the scariest thing I’ve ever seen or heard,” one neighbor says @News_8 https://t.co/HWmc1VuLDP — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) December 10, 2020

Unreal…the house on the street across from us just blew up! pic.twitter.com/YSbOgTapKK — RocNY PD Ops(Ret.) (@RocPDNYOps) December 9, 2020

Terrifying to watch it blow up… was like a mushroom explosion @mcfw pic.twitter.com/HgCmtzqEvE — abby (@abbyrose_01) December 9, 2020

“That’s from Abby Lane” Photo courtesy @kaitlynhorne_