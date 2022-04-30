ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) – Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in New York with the highest rate of food-insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Orange County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%

— Number of food-insecure children: 14,100

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

#49. Albany County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%

— Number of food-insecure children: 8,460

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

#48. Tioga County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%

— Number of food-insecure children: 1,560

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

#47. Warren County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%

— Number of food-insecure children: 1,800

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

#46. Rockland County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

— Number of food-insecure children: 14,030

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

#45. Columbia County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,650

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

#44. Wyoming County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,250

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

#43. Livingston County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,780

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

#42. Ulster County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 4,970

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

#41. Schenectady County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 5,260

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

#40. Yates County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 880

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

#39. Genesee County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,860

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

#38. Rensselaer County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 5,070

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

#37. Seneca County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,150

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

#36. Washington County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,960

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

#35. Greene County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,330

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

#34. Wayne County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 3,280

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

#33. Otsego County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,640

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

#32. Essex County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,050

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

#31. Onondaga County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 17,130

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

#30. Cayuga County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,680

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

#29. Schoharie County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 990

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

#28. Cortland County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,630

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

#27. Monroe County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 28,110

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

#26. Erie County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 33,840

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

#25. Chemung County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 3,360

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

#24. Steuben County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 3,860

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

#23. Niagara County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 7,850

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

#22. Chenango County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,870

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

#21. Sullivan County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,990

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

#20. Herkimer County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,440

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

#19. Oneida County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 9,320

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

#18. Orleans County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,540

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

#17. Clinton County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,790

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

#16. Lewis County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,200

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

#15. Schuyler County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 680

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

#14. Kings County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 117,290

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

#13. Jefferson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 5,390

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

#12. Fulton County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,220

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

#11. Broome County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 7,620

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

#10. Cattaraugus County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 3,530

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

#9. Hamilton County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 130

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

#8. Franklin County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,140

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

#7. Chautauqua County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 5,630

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

#6. Oswego County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 5,430

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

#5. St. Lawrence County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 4,840

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

#4. Allegany County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,070

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

#3. Delaware County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,760

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

#2. Montgomery County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,620

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

#1. Bronx County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 89,680

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

