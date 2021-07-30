Wrong-way police chase ends in 2 crashes, stolen patrol car

LIVINGSTON CO., N.Y. (WROC) — A Webster man was arrested after a Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy chase ending with a crash, the suspect allegedly stealing a cop car, and another crash.

According to investigators, Robert Sciarrone, 27, was driving on Monday when a deputy attempted to pull him over for an unspecified “violation of NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.” Police say Sciarrone sped away along Interstate 390 before crossing into the northbound lanes traveling southbound against oncoming traffic.

Police say Sciarrone crossed the median again, then left the road and crashed into a tree. That’s when police say he left his car, which caught fire, and approached the deputy who took him into custody.

Investigators say that when the deputy went to Sciarrone’s flaming vehicle to check if any passengers were inside, Sciarrone climbed from the back seat of the patrol car to the front, stealing it to drive away. Police say they chased that stolen patrol car until Sciarrone lost control at exit 7 and crashed.

Police said they caught him again after a short foot chase. Sciarrone was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Aside from traffic violations, he was charged with:

Third-degree grand larceny

Frist-degree reckless endangerment

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.