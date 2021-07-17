Woman dies from her injuries after NY hatchet attack

Monroe County

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman has died from injuries sustained after being attacked by someone armed with a hatchet, according to police. Officials said that around 1:15 a.m. on July 10, officers responded to Chili Avenue to assist the fire department with a “report of a person bleeding heavily.”

Upon arrival, officers found 47-year old Heather Majors suffering serious injuries from “being attacked by a suspect armed with a hatchet.” Majors was transported to the University of Rochester with life-threatening injuries. On Monday, Majors died as a result of the injuries.

There is no one currently in custody. Police said that they believe it was not a random attack.

