Wilson Street fire levels house, sends 3 firefighters to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters spent hours extinguishing a three-alarm fire overnight Sunday in Rochester on Wilson Street.

Lieutenant Ryan Fleming, RFD’s public information officer, said upon their arrival they located heavy smoke and fire coming from a 2.5-story multi-family home shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters said there was no one inside the structure when the fire broke out.

“A second alarm was called within 15 minutes of arrival and crews were ordered out of the structure because of deteriorating conditions,” Fleming said. “Fire crews then transitioned to a defensive attack meaning they fought the blaze from the exterior of the building.”

While firefighters were working to put out the fire, the roof collapsed in on itself and one of the sides of the house collapsed.

The RFD said three firefighters were pulled from the rubble and were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the RFD, within minutes of the collapse, a third alarm was called. It took hours to for firefighters to bring the fire under control.

No civilians were injured during the fire. The Red Cross was notified to assist the families who were displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Statement from Mayor Lovely Warren regarding the fire:

“I am deeply grateful to the men and women of the Rochester Fire Department for their unwavering commitment to protect our community. Throughout the pandemic, they have continued to run towards danger, fighting fires and helping our residents in distress. I wish the firefighters injured today a quick and full recovery. Please join me in praying for them and their families.”

Statement from City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot:

“As a retired firefighter, I know firsthand the dangers Rochester’s bravest face every day. Anytime a first responder is injured responding to help our residents in need, it is a tragic event. Please remember the sacrifices they make to keep us safe. I join Mayor Warren and our entire city in lifting them up in prayer.”