WATCH: Rochester police release body camera footage from fatal Family Dollar shootout

Editor’s Note: This footage includes graphic content some viewers may find disturbing.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday from a fatal shootout in a Family Dollar.

This video was edited by the Rochester Police Department. It does not depict a complete sequence of events before, during, or after the October 6 shootout in the Family Dollar on West Main Street.

The video released by the RPD Tuesday begins with a message from Herriott-Sullivan. “It’s always been my goal to be as transparent as possible with the public and to share as much information as we can while keeping in mind that we have to respect the evidentiary value in certain instances,” she says.

The video then cuts to a timeline of events.

In the footage of the event, police entering the store ask “Does anyone have a gun in here?” An officer walks past two people, then sees the suspect in a blue hoodie standing behind the counter near an employee.

“Let me see your hands,” the officer says. “Get out of your pocket, get your hands out of your pocket,” the officer says, raising his gun. The suspect then sprints away into the store, and police give chase.

An officer appears to grab hold of the suspect, who seems to stumble or fall. Six gunshots can be heard. According to captions on the video, the suspect fired the first shot, the primary officer fired the next four, then the primary officer fired one final shot roughly 2 seconds later. At that point both officers begin telling the suspect to drop the gun.

The video then switches to the other officer’s body camera perspective before showing both perspectives at the same time. This portion of the footage is captioned.

Investigators identified the suspect as Simran Gordon, 24. They said he walked into the Family Dollar on West Main Street in Rochester Wednesday evening and held the manager at gunpoint. They said customers were inside the store at the time, and one employee was able to get to the back to call 911.

Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan initially said two officers responding to that call walked in on the robbery in progress. She said Gordon ran through the store, and both he and the officers opened fire. Gordon was killed in the shootout.

“The officers did not initially render first aid to Mr. Gordon because they had to ensure there were

no other suspects in the store or at the scene for everyone’s safety,” Herriott-Sullivan said in a release issued Tuesday. “Our condolences go out to the family of Mr. Gordon.”

Captions on the body camera footage provided by police say an ambulance was called 30 seconds after the final shot was fired.

Attorneys for Gordon’s family released a statement Tuesday evening, saying, “Sadly, today’s release of the body-worn camera footage of two Rochester Police Department Officers on the night of Simran’s tragic death leaves us with more questions than answers. We call upon the Attorney General’s Office to conduct a complete and transparent investigation into his death and we will await more information from their investigation. We will continue to seek justice for Simran and his family.”

The New York State Attorney Generals’ Office has taken on the investigation, as is protocol for any fatal shooting involving a police officer in the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch the full video

Presumptive Mayor Malik Evans statement

Today, I watched the body-worn camera footage of the Officer-involved shooting on October 6th at an attempted armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Main Street. I offer my condolences to the family of Simran S. Gordon. This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers front-line workers face in our community daily. My thoughts are with the store employees and officers who stepped into a violent situation. I stand committed to ending gun violence and the trauma it is causing in our community. We must work together to build a stronger, safer community.

Rochester City Council statement