WATCH LIVE: Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary testifies in Daniel Prude death investigation

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Police Chief La’Ron Singletary addresses members of the media during a press conference related to the ongoing protest in the city on September 06, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced a commitment to improve the city’s response to mental health crisis. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Editor’s note: The public deposition will be live streamed at 9:30 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary was questioned about the death of Daniel Prude in a live-streamed, public deposition with City Council Friday morning

Singletary’s testimony was to the Independent Investigation Committee in regards to the council’s investigation into the Rochester Police Department’s handling of Prude’s death. The deposition was presided over by Councilmembers Michael Patterson and Malik Evans, who is also running for mayor.

A New York State Attorney General’s investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

Singletary was fired by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren in September after details of Prude’s March death following an encounter with Rochester police first became public.

Deposition:

Singletary was questioned by Andrew Celli, the City Council’s independent special investigator in the case. The former chief said it was his first time being deposed in a situation like this, and that he had reviewed documents sent by the special investigator’s office prior to the deposition.

Singletary said he was first informed about RPD’s encounter with Prude around 7:25 a.m. on March 23, 2020, via phone call by deputy chief Joe Morabito. Singletary recalled that Morabito informed him that Prude was not in good condition, and was unconscious at the hospital.

How we got here

Previous reports indicated Singletary was not cooperating with investigations into Prude’s death. Singletary has since filed a notice of claim against the City of Rochester.

In a one-on-one interview with News 8 anchor Adam Chodak, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said she was kept in the dark regarding Prude’s death, adding that that the RPD’s handling if the incident was “clear deception,” and “done purposefully.”

Last month, the City of Rochester’s Office of Public Integrity has cleared all city employees of any potential wrongdoing in connection to the death of Daniel Prude.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light on September 2. Police worn body camera footage of the incident showed officers restraining a handcuffed Prude, who was naked with a spit hood over his head, before he ultimately went unconscious.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report said Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of the encounter with police, which could explain his erratic behavior.

A federal civil lawsuit filed from the Prude family against the City of Rochester alleges there was an internal cover-up.

The New York State Attorney General’s office continues to investigate the incident.

An independent investigation initiated by Rochester City Council continues to see if there was indeed a cover-up. That investigation is looking into City Hall, the Rochester Police Department and City Council itself.

Aside from Singletary, several other high-ranking members within the RPD’s command staff have also announced retirements, in a major leadership shake-up for the city’s police department.

Protests sparked following the news of Prude’s death in the city of Rochester throughout the month of September. Some demonstrations saw violent clashes between protesters and police.

