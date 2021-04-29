Violence uptick in Rochester with child caught in crossfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Locust Club released video of a shooting inside a Warner Street convenience store Wednesday. In the video, a man is seen firing a weapon with a child just a few feet away. The child is quickly picked up and rushed away from the scene.

Police say the shooting sent a 41-year-old man to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

“We have a crisis in this community,” said Rochester Police Accountability Board Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds, “and we have got to move past the platitudes, we’ve got to move past the rhetoric, and talk about what actually works. That’s what the PAB’s job is, figuring out what actually works.”

“Once we start seeing more of these videos,” said Jose Peo, Rochester City Councilmember, “we’re going to know what our citizens are dealing with on a daily basis. And they’re going to see that our police are absolutely needed.”

The recent increase in violence in the city sparked a call to action from the Superintendent of the Rochester City School District. In an address to the school community, Dr. Lesli Myers-Small called on local organizations supporting youth to redouble their efforts.

“Just a few weeks ago, I attended the funeral of one of our high school students,” Myers-Small said.

The district reported six student deaths from September 2020 through April 2021 due to gun violence, and another 13 student injuries due to gun violence since the start of 2021. Many students were innocent bystanders.