Vatican won’t bless same-sex unions: New York church reacts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Vatican announced Monday that clergy do not have the jurisdiction to bless same-sex unions. In response to a question, the Catholic Church said it would not bless gay unions because God “cannot bless sin,” distinguishing between gay people and unions, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s not surprising, unfortunately,” said Rev. Brae Adams, pastor with Open Arms Metropolitan Community Church in Rochester. She said the LGBT-friendly congregation would continue blessing those unions, and that Open Arms does not affiliate with the Vatican. Adams said many of their congregants came to their parish after being rejected by the faith in which they had been raised.

“The Catholic Church will bless your house, they’ll bless your boat, they’ll bless your dog on St. Francis Day, but they won’t bless consenting, loving relationships. And yeah, that’s pretty disappointing,” Adams added.

In an interview with NEWS10’s Rochester sister station, Dr. Timothy Thibodeau, a professor of history at Nazareth College, put the declaration into context. “The more traditionalist, conservative Catholics in the curia, that is, the cardinals and the bishops and the theologians,” he said, “they still kind of look toward Pope Benedict as their leader, and the symbol of a more traditional, more hardline on moral teachings.”

Thibodeau advises paying attention to the written statements, not necessarily to spontaneous comments made by the Pope. “I think some of the more progressive Catholics,” he continued, “may be even hurt when they read the actual language where the church says it cannot bless sin or sinful behavior.”