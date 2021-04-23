Twitter asked to scrub account of Rochester principal with sex abuse charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of parents and teachers are asking Twitter to take down the page of Kirk Ashton, the Hilton elementary school principal now facing multiple counts of sexual abuse with children ages 8 to 12.

One woman from this group, who did not want to go on camera, says they have reached out to Twitter multiple times to act, and nothing’s been done. The page they say features pictures Ashton took of Hilton children with captions.

One photo shows children in the snow — apparently from Ashton’s office window — and says, “Simple joys! You have to schedule them! Kindergarten students catching snowflakes outside my office window. Fun for me to watch while on Zoom.”

“Anyone watching this could get themselves kicked off Twitter inside an hour,” said attorney David Sieling with Brenna Boyce

Why could such a page be kept up after parents say they’ve reached out multiple times? “I think it is interesting whether or not determinations on what posts stay up and which posts come down are handled by people, or by algorithms,” Sieling said.

Ashton is being held at the Niagara County Jail on a $500,000 cash bail, $1 million bond.