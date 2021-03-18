Teens charged with murder in Rochester arson held on no bail, no release

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester teens charged with murder in connection to a fatal arson case in a Lyell Avenue apartment pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday and are being held on no bail, no release.

The teens discussed their roles in the incident with police in new court paperwork NEWS10’s sister station in Rochester obtained Wednesday.

Police say 53-year-old Steven Amenhauser was “intentionally” set on fire last Friday in his Lyell Avenue apartment. Amenhauser was being treated at the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Kessler Burn & Trauma Center—with second and third-degree burns over 70% of his body—before ultimately succumbing to his injuries early Tuesday morning.

According to the felony complaint, the teens poured an ignitable liquid on and around Amenhauser and then used a lighter to set the victim on fire. It says Perry gave his statements to the police after he and his mother waived Miranda rights.

According to the complaint, both suspects spoke with police before Amenhauser died Tuesday.

Both teens were in court Wednesday afternoon. The proceedings were closed to media, but both pleaded not guilty and were held on no bail and no release. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office is expected to present this case to a grand jury Friday and another court appearance for the teens is scheduled for Monday afternoon.