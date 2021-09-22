Student fights off would-be rapist near University of Rochester

Monroe County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was taken into custody Saturday after an attempted rape near the University of Rochester campus. Police say the victim fought him off.

It happened near Genesee Valley Park around 12:35 a.m. Saturday. According to investigators, Courtney Barber, 31, approached a student from behind. The woman fought with Barber, who police say took her cell phone and ran away.

The woman was able to alert University of Rochester Public Safety officers, who found Barber still in the area. Rochester police took him to a hospital for evaluation. Barber is charged with attempted rape, robbery, grand larceny, stalking, and criminal mischief.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19