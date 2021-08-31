Stolen camper cancels New York family’s summer plans

Monroe County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Their prized 1994 Jayco Pop-up camper was stolen from a parking lot and captured on video. Now, a family from Monroe County is asking for help in order to rescue their summer.

Based on surveillance cameras, the camper was stolen from a parking lot at the apartment building the family lives in. Owner Erica Voight Morgan says she is most upset about the memories that were lost with the van.

“My father helped me maintain it. Many hours keeping it nice,” Morgan said. “It’s not about the money so much. It’s the memories. “

As a kid, Morgan and her father would use the 1994 Jayco to take long road trips across the country. Once she took ownership of it, she continued the tradition by taking her two daughters to trips every summer.

Morgan is now asking anyone in Monroe County to keep an eye out for the camper. “We love to do this and it’s just so sad that someone would do this, with such malicious intent,” she said.

The camper is registered under license plate BN13793. According to Morgan, a dark jeep may have been involved in the incident.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire