State police execute search warrant at home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation is under way at the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

Sources confirm to News 8 that Warren’s husband, Timothy Granison, is the target of the investigation.

State police confirmed the investigation is taking place at Warren’s home. They released a statement Wednesday evening, saying:

The New York State Police today executed a search warrant at 93 Woodman Park in the city of Rochester, which is the residence of Mayor Lovely Warren. The search warrant is part of an ongoing criminal investigation, and no other details are available at this time.

Authorities carry bags out of the home. This is as close as I can get – focus is in the middle of this video. @News_8 https://t.co/xeMpXJvddo pic.twitter.com/rw94AnVGJs — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) May 19, 2021

Rochester’s City Communications Director Justin Roj released a statement Wednesday evening, saying, “The Mayor is just learning about the events that unfolded this afternoon and has no more information than the rest of the community. She hopes to learn more details this evening and will have a statement tomorrow.”

