Some Rochester councilmembers unsatisfied as police reform passes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council members are providing insight into the vote on the city’s police reform plan. The plan ultimately passed, voted on Monday night, passed in a 5-3 vote, with one abstention.

Rochester city’s police reform plan is a 76-page document that focuses on ten major points for changes to the Rochester police department. While some of the City Council recommendations were included in the final draft, some council members felt there were key changes that did not make it in. Also, a lack of community input caused some council members to vote no.

Councilmember Jose Peo decided not to vote at all, saying that he felt the plan was lacking community input. “I refuse to be part of it. It was a horse and pony show and I’m not here for that. I’m here to speak up for my district and have my voice heard,” Peo said. “We were essentially going along with what the mayor wanted, and that’s not reimagining. That’s not looking to those who are representatives of this city and of their districts and saying, ‘Hey, what are your people saying?'”

Executive Order 203 created the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, which requires all New York local police departments and governments to collaborate with their communities on a specific plan for change. The 2021 agenda states, “Localities are required to engage their community and ratify a plan by April 1, 2021. Failure to complete this process will result in loss of State funding.”

For those who did vote, they point out that while some City Council recommendations were included, not everything made the final cut. The City Council released its list of proposed changes to Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s draft plan Friday night.

Councilmember Mary Lupien, who voted against the plan, says it removed some draft changes made by the council, including concrete numbers and dates on reducing the police department. There was also an amendment added that would limit the Policy Accountability Board’s ability to seek outside counsel. A lack of community input was also a deal-breaker

“The guidance was very clear that community needed to be at the table and research needed to be public. None of that happened. So I couldn’t in good faith put my name on this plan there were other things it didn’t go as far as I would like but it was a positive first step,” said Mary Lupien City Council, East district.

“The amendment around the Policy Accountability Board limiting their power — I feel that was a deal-breaker, along with the line in the resolution. And I feel I could have voted yes had those things been in there,” said Lupien. “But also voted no a little in protest of the process. We were at last minute kind of told that we wouldn’t be able to amend it, and that our changes weren’t all considered, and then forced into an up or down vote.”

The Rochester Police Locust Club, the local police union, responded to the police reform plan in a statement Tuesday:

“We are concerned that elected officials, with absolutely no policing experience, want to enact reform here based on articles they have read about actions taken elsewhere. They have sought no dialogue or input from the rank-and-file officers, nor from the union which represents them. The Police Reform Plan presented by City Council is detrimental to the safety of the Rochester community. Homicides and violence cannot be stopped by removing and underfunding the police. If this Administration wants to use a “data-driven approach” as they have said, the data they should be looking at is 15 homicides – 10 of them just in March.”

Local Community leaders like Anthony Hall with the Community Justice Initiative point out that violence is continuing in the community and has been for years, showing a need to focus not only on police reform but bringing the community into the conversation.

“As we understand elected officials are taking a crack at reform and dismantling the police department, RPD, simultaneously we still have to talk about violence and what do we do to address it,” Hall said.

Less than 24 hours after the plan was approved, the Rochester Police Department officials announced two policy changes regarding mental hygiene detention and de-escalation. These two new policies take effect immediately.

The three councilmembers who voted “no” included Lupien, Mitch Gruber, and current mayoral candidate Malik Evans. Peo did not cast a vote on the measure.

The plan addresses a number of police-community aspects, including:

RPD organizational structure and staffing

RPD budget summary

Locations of police facilities

Response to mental health calls

Crowd control

Police in schools

Community engagement

Strategies to reduce racism

Officer training

Data, technology, and transparency

Body-worn cameras

Accountability

Recruitment

