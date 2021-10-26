Scorpions found in package delivered to Joywave drummer in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shocking afternoon for a Rochester man who received scorpions—real, live scorpions—in a package that arrived days ago. And the plot thickens: That man is the drummer for the nationally-known and locally-based rock band Joywave.

A package sat quietly on Paul Brenner’s floor all weekend. When he got back home Monday and opened it, he found something he didn’t order. “At first, I thought it was like a tick or something. I mean, they were really small,” said Joywave drummer Paul Brenner. “That’s when I realized, no, that’s a scorpion!”

(Photo courtesy Paul Brenner)

(Photo courtesy Paul Brenner)

(Photo courtesy Paul Brenner)

He said he saw about eight little ones and one really, really big one. “That’s when my shirt left my hands and went into the box.”

Brenner says he ordered a T-shirt and some shoes from an internet seller in Hawaii. When he found the creatures, he called 311, and then Rochester police were at his door. “The cops seemed to love it,” Brenner said. “More kept showing up. They had their phones out. Some of them were saying ‘I’ve never even seen a scorpion.'”

Rochester police said that the shipment of scorpions did not seem intentional. They say there might’ve been a scorpion that entered the packaging before it was shipped or was inside the item that was shipped.

“That’s almost the scariest part,” Brenner said. “Because, you know, I have a cat. My roommate was home all weekend. And to know that there were live scorpions feet from my sleeping cat, and I wasn’t there—that’s just creepy. ‘Tis the season, I suppose.”

“I was tricked, not treated today,” he said. The members of Joywave are Rochester natives with big, nationally acclaimed hits. Brenner still lives in Rochester and he knows this is not scorpion country.