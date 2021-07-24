Rochester’s 1st woman patrol officer celebrates 100th birthday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — She was the first woman officer to ride patrol in the Rochester Police Department, and Wednesday she turned 100 years old!

Bobbie Smith is a law enforcement trailblazer in local law enforcement, joining the Rochester Police among a mere handful of women officers in the 1950s. In 1974, she became the first woman to ride a patrol car in the force.

Smith also worked plenty of homicide and missing person cases. She was known for her calm demeanor even in dangerous and fraught situations.

She appeared on television in 1963 for the program called Decker and Company at NEWS10’s sister station in Rochester. Her granddaughter sent in several pictures of Bobbie enjoying life at her home in South Pasadena Florida.

Our Rochester affiliate talked to Bobbie by phone to ask her about keeping her composure in the high-stress position. “You could calm the situation down and make them feel comfortable, and that was a good feeling, to know that you are making them feel that they have somebody on their side,” she said. “It is nice to think of now, in the public eye. It feels good to know that I did something no one else had done before.”