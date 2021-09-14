Rochester teen indicted on multiple charges after fatal crash involving ambulance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman accused of driving drunk through a red light, crashing into an ambulance, and killing her passenger was indicted on a list of charges Monday. Jamila Evans, 19, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of vehicular manslaughter, DWI, DWAI, and more.

On June 17, police say Evans drove through a flashing red traffic signal at Central Park and North Goodman Street without stopping, crashing into an ambulance which then hit a utility pole. Autumn Johnson, a 23-year-old passenger in Evans’ car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 23-year-old passenger was hospitalized.

The crash was seen by a nearby security camera:

Warning: this video may be tough to watch for some.



This is surveillance video showing the crash last night on N. Goodman St. and Central Park. An AMR ambulance and a vehicle collide. A woman in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/EsGnA8G6rx — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) June 17, 2021

Police said the ambulance was on its way to a call with two people inside. They were briefly hospitalized, evaluated, and released.

“It’s unfortunate that she was so young and this happened but it’s gonna be treated the same as any other case moving forward,” Assistant District Attorney Merrick Sadler said at Evans’ arraignment in June. “She was released under electronic home monitoring, she is also going to have conditions where she can’t drive a vehicle it’s a mandatory suspension under the law and she’s not to leave Monroe County and that’s what Judge Miller decided this morning.”