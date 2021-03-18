Rochester Regional wants 65+ population for COVID vaccine immune response study

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health is looking for people 65 and older to enroll in a study looking at immune responses to the COVID-19 vaccine. The study will compare immune responses of people living in long-term care facilities to people of a similar age living in the community.

While nursing home residents were some of the first people to be offered the COVID-19 vaccine, they were not included in any of the vaccine studies in large numbers, according to Rochester Regional Health infectious disease physician Dr. Ed Walsh.

“This is the group that suffers the most in terms of mortality, hospitalization rates, and overall severity of illness and it’s quite possible their immune responses may not be the same as those in the community and they may not last as long either,” said Dr. Walsh.

Dr. Ann Falsey is an RRH infectious disease specialist. She said this study is for more than just scientific curiosity, it could have a serious impact.

“While we don’t have a precise correlate of immunity, if we find the residents of long term care have markedly lower antibodies or doesn’t last very long they would be targeted for new adjuvants, things that stimulate the immune system, or higher doses,” said Dr. Falsey.

The study will involve giving a small blood sample now and another one in four to five months. Dr. Falsey said this could also provide insight when it comes to taking away restrictions in nursing homes.

“I think it’s particularly important when we think about opening the nursing homes for visitors and grandchildren, which are all very necessary this poor folks have suffered such isolation, but we want to make sure they’re safe.”

Anyone over age 65 who has received the vaccine in the past few months is eligible to apply to be part of the study. Those interested can call (585) 922-5944 or send an email.